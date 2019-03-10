Herman C. Crow Jr., 82, of Wapakoneta passed away at 8:23 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

Herman was born on Jan. 2, 1937 in North Baltimore to Herman C. Sr. and Gladys (Nungester) Crow, who precede him in death. On Jan. 31, 1958 he was married 61 years to Kay A. Brown who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors also include one daughter Bethany K. (Richard) Miller of Wapakoneta; a son Bradley K. (Robyn) Crow of Tipp City; three grandchildren Benjamin (Katherine) Smith of Hagerstown, MD, Isabelle and Grace Crow of Tipp City; two step-grandchildren Jeremia (Megan) Miller of Washington Court House, Gregory (Melissa) Miller of Marysville; one step-granddaughter Patience Woodruff of Kenton; two great-grandsons Mason R. and Declan C. Smith of Hagerstown, MD; two sisters Gloria (William) Herr of Bluffton, Pamela (Carl "Preston") Place of Lima; a brother Paul (Dawn) Crow of Lima and two brother-in-laws Rex Bowersock of Delphos, Carl Hall of Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by four sisters Deloris Hanes of Lima, Alberta Greaser of Troy, Darlene Hall of Wapakoneta, Angela Bowersock of Delphos and two brother-in-laws Robert Greaser of Troy and Elmer Hanes of Lima.

Herman graduated in 1954 from Shawnee High School. He was a farmer and retired after 37 years from Airfoil Textron/Excello Corp, where he was Director of Management Information Services. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and served as a Trustee. He was the first Allen Co. Junior Fair King. He was a board member of Goodwill Industry, United Fund, Lima Technical College, Lima Management Club, Computer Management Assoc., Auglaize County Civil Defense, Auglaize County Public Defenders Commission, Union Twp. Zoning Board, Uniopolis Fire Dept., Farm Bureau, Mid States Jeepster Assn., Willys Overland Jeepster Club, and Buckeye Antique Tractor Club. He loved and enjoyed his family. He enjoyed old cars, tractors, working in his shop and traveling in their 1950 Willys Jeepster.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Revs. Bill Herr and Linda Lockwood co-officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery, Hume. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com