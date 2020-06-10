Hilda B. Koch, 84, of Lakeview, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 2:15 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 15, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the daughter, of William and Bertha M. (Baker) Hollenbacher, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 1, 1956, she married Edwin E. Koch, and he survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Darrell W. (Susan) Koch, Blanchester, and Brent A. (Penney) Koch, West Alexander; four grandchildren, Misty (Brandt) Earles, Keith Koch, Alicia Koch, and Adam (Mariah) Koch; seven great-grandchildren, Lucille, Nicole, Keith Jr., Madisyn, Wyatt, Owen, and Everett; a sister, Alvina (Richard-dec) Thomas, Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law, Doris Hollenbacher, Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Orville and Alfred Hollenbacher, and a sister, Naomi (Harold) Kohler.
A homemaker, Hilda retired in January of 1999 after 20 years service at Baxter Health Care, Eaton. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. Hilda enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the Make A Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunralhomeandcrematory.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page.
She was born May 15, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the daughter, of William and Bertha M. (Baker) Hollenbacher, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 1, 1956, she married Edwin E. Koch, and he survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Darrell W. (Susan) Koch, Blanchester, and Brent A. (Penney) Koch, West Alexander; four grandchildren, Misty (Brandt) Earles, Keith Koch, Alicia Koch, and Adam (Mariah) Koch; seven great-grandchildren, Lucille, Nicole, Keith Jr., Madisyn, Wyatt, Owen, and Everett; a sister, Alvina (Richard-dec) Thomas, Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law, Doris Hollenbacher, Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Orville and Alfred Hollenbacher, and a sister, Naomi (Harold) Kohler.
A homemaker, Hilda retired in January of 1999 after 20 years service at Baxter Health Care, Eaton. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. Hilda enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or the Make A Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunralhomeandcrematory.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.