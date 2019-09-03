|
|
Imogene Miller, 86, of rural Wapakoneta, died 9:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1933 in Piqua to Orville and Edith (Snyder) Pence. On May 28, 1951 in Winchester, Ind., she married Kermit Miller, who died Jan. 5, 2017.
Survivors include: daughter Susan (Gary) Rostorfer-Isenschmid of Wapakoneta; son Tad (Susan) Miller of Sevierville, Tenn.; son Rex (Mary) Miller of Desoto, Kan.; daughter Vicky (Butch) Delap of Wapakoneta; son Kert (Shellie) Miller of Piqua; son Jay (Tasha) Miller of Buckland; grandchildren: Shelly (Tony) Robbins, Erin (Josh) Hemmert, Ian Miller, Olivia Miller, Hannah Eichenberry, Lela Angel, David Delap, Jamie Schroer, Zach Miller, Breanna McCoy, Chris Miller, Nathan Miller, Chelsie Henline, Ruby Miller; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Carroll) Pence of St. Marys; sister Kathleen Gunston of Toronto, Canada.
Preceded in death by: parents Orville and Edith Pence; husband Kermit Miller; son Timothy Miller; granddaughter Brittney Miller.
She was a homemaker and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. An avid gardener, she enjoyed growing vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to her family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019