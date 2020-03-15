|
Irene E. (Staugler) Meinerding, 97, of Wapakoneta, died 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with her family at her side.
She was born July 6, 1922, in Coldwater, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Herman) Staugler, who preceded her in death. On June 3, 1946, she married Ralph P. Meinerding, and he died Dec. 18, 2011.
Survivors include two daughters, Pat (Dennis) Coyne, Erlanger, Ky., Barb (Bob) Kohlrieser, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Eric) Reinkober, Mary Beth Coyne, Kevin (Michael) Coyne, Cindy (Chris) Oliver, Katie (Andy) Sheipline, Denise (Jeff) Kohlrieser, Greg (Chaz) Kohlrieser; six great grandchildren, Helen, Joe, Laird, Abby, Ally, and Emmett; siblings, Clarence Staugler, Ernie (Rita) Staugler, Joan Staugler, and Germaine Steinbrunner, all of Coldwater; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Staugler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Meinerding, and her siblings, Herbert Staugler, Mary Lillian Staugler, Helen Staugler, Ernestine Staugler, Paul Staugler, Bill Staugler, Charles Staugler, Bob Staugler, Ralph Staugler, and Kathleen Muhlenkamp.
A homemaker, Irene was a poll worker for Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and an auxiliary member of the American Legion, Post #345, Ft. Recovery. She loved music and enjoyed singing. Irene was very involved in ministries at her parish, and volunteered for several other organizations, including the Gardens of Wapakoneta. She will be remembered as always greeting everyone with a smile.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday March 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020