Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
Wapakoneta, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery,
Wapakoneta, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Meinerding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. (Staugler) Meinerding


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene E. (Staugler) Meinerding Obituary
Irene E. (Staugler) Meinerding, 97, of Wapakoneta, died 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with her family at her side.
She was born July 6, 1922, in Coldwater, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Herman) Staugler, who preceded her in death. On June 3, 1946, she married Ralph P. Meinerding, and he died Dec. 18, 2011.
Survivors include two daughters, Pat (Dennis) Coyne, Erlanger, Ky., Barb (Bob) Kohlrieser, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Eric) Reinkober, Mary Beth Coyne, Kevin (Michael) Coyne, Cindy (Chris) Oliver, Katie (Andy) Sheipline, Denise (Jeff) Kohlrieser, Greg (Chaz) Kohlrieser; six great grandchildren, Helen, Joe, Laird, Abby, Ally, and Emmett; siblings, Clarence Staugler, Ernie (Rita) Staugler, Joan Staugler, and Germaine Steinbrunner, all of Coldwater; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Staugler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Meinerding, and her siblings, Herbert Staugler, Mary Lillian Staugler, Helen Staugler, Ernestine Staugler, Paul Staugler, Bill Staugler, Charles Staugler, Bob Staugler, Ralph Staugler, and Kathleen Muhlenkamp.
A homemaker, Irene was a poll worker for Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and an auxiliary member of the American Legion, Post #345, Ft. Recovery. She loved music and enjoyed singing. Irene was very involved in ministries at her parish, and volunteered for several other organizations, including the Gardens of Wapakoneta. She will be remembered as always greeting everyone with a smile.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday March 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -