Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cecil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. (Schaub) Cecil


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene M. (Schaub) Cecil Obituary
Irene M. Cecil, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 3:03 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Rhine, the daughter of Ollie and Freda (Steinke) Schaub, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 4, 1965 she married Arnold G. Cecil, and he survives.
Other survivors include five children, Timothy (Ruth) Coil, Fryburg, Dennis Coil, Wapakoneta, Pamela Coil (David) Bullock, Wilmington, Mark (Tenna) Cecil, Botkins, Ardenia (Richard) Tracy, Kentucky; two step-daughters, Teresa (Larry) Beuhler, Virginia, Vivian (Larry) Fox, Dayton; 17 grandchildren, Luke Coil, Gabe Coil, Amy Coil, Jamie Wood, Mason Coil, Brody Coil, Nick Ledley, Angie Ledley, Aimee Owsley, Levi Cecil, Channing Cecil, Tim Frits, Chris Frits, Tyler Nowicki, Jake Nowicki, Sara Beylor, and Heather Elvert; 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Melvin Schaub, Botkins.
She was preceded in death by brother Harold Schaub.
Mrs. Cecil was a dietitian and retired from the Wapakoneta Manor, having previously worked for Superior Metal and Goodyear. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed collection antiques.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Fr. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeadncrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now