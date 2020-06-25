Irvin Lee Totten, 83, of Wapakoneta, passed away on June 22, 2020 after a long battle with various medical conditions.

Irvin was born on Dec. 19, 1936 to Harry C. Totten and Lessie M (Adkins) Totten in Comfort, W. Va. In his teen years, he migrated to the Cleveland area. He landed a job as a cook and pie baker for Greyhound Restaurant. In 1954, he met Shirley M. Zwiebel (his assistant manager), and they wed in 1955, going on to have two children: Randal L. Totten and Laura M. Totten. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1991 as a Engine Header Operator with 32 years of service.

Irvin was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was eternally proud of Randal L. Totten and his wife Ana Marliana of Pine Bluffs, Wyo. and Laura M. Totten of Centerville, whom he always tried his best to support. He has a grandson, Terence L. Totten and his wife Ashley, with two great-grandsons Braxton Lee and Maddox Wayne of Bacliff, Texas and a granddaughter, Kristen Kottmann of New York, N.Y.

Irvin was a passionate dart-ball player on the church league and enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. He could often be found working in his yard. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. in the Armored Tank Division, attaining the rank of Private First Class.

Anyone who knew Irvin knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Irvin was predeceased by his father, mother, brother Earnest Bobby Totten, and sister Betty L. Bostic.

The family requests that all donations, flowers and notes are sent to Harvest Baptist Church. There will be a celebration of life on June 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta.

