1/1
Ivo J. Kramer
1938 - 2020
Ivo J. Kramer, 82, passed away at 1:15 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at VanCrest of St. Marys.
He was born on May 16, 1938 at home in Wapakoneta, to John and Emma (Lindhaus) Kramer who have preceded him in death. On October 25, 1958 he married Camille Frost, who survives at VanCrest of St. Marys.
Survivors also include four children, Tony (Cathy) Kramer, of Front Royal, VA, and Laurie (Randy) Barhorst, Kris (Lynn) Gerstner, and Kelly (Jerry) Krebs, all of Wapakoneta; 10 grandchildren, Allison (Matthew) Patrick, John Kramer, Sarah (John) Okland, Sherri (Justin) Rogers, Jodi (Chris) Wibley, Dr. Emily (Christopher) Post, David Gerstner, Jon Dr. Megan Rutledge) Krebs, Justin (Tatum Willoughby) Krebs, Kaitlin Camille Krebs; two sisters, Irene Shaffer, of Bluffton and JoAnn Averish, of Ottawa; two sister-in-laws, Nancy Kramer and Linda Kramer, both of Wapakoneta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gloria Bauer, Paul Kramer, Rita Fronk, Kenny Kramer, and Mick Kramer.
Ivo retired after 52 years of public service as a soil and water conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was a devoted agriculturalist, who was proud to teach evening ag classes at The Ohio State University. Ivo also served his community by being an Auglaize County Commissioner for 12 years. He loved helping people and talking with all the area farmers. When not working or farming, Ivo could usually be found fishing, his favorite pastime. He also loved watching The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns football, and the Cincinnati Reds baseball. Ivo was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, but his true treasure was his family. A loyal husband and loving dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, Ivo will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Father Sean Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 3 - 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.  Social distancing and masks will be required.  Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Kramer family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schlosser Funeral Home
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Laurie and family, So sorry for the loss of your father. My prayers are with you all.
Melinda (Singleton) Otto
Friend
