James Allen Cole Sr., 82, of Lakeview, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019 at his home.
James was born on July 10, 1937 in Wapakoneta, a son of the late George Sr. and Leota Hawkey Cole. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Leota Cole; a stepdaughter, Cyndie Wies; three brothers, Clifford Hawkey, George Cole Jr., and Donald Cole.
On Jan. 2, 1998, James married Martha Morris in Russells Point, and she survives. He is also survived by four children, Leondra (Mike) Haueisen of West Jefferson, Teresa Cole of Russells Point, Patricia (Doug Stewart) Cole and James (Billie) Cole Jr., both of Bellefontaine; four stepchildren, Jeff (Gina) Baker, Valerie (Rod) Williams, Steve Baker, and Michael Brown; a sister, Betty (Russell) Moon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
James retired from the Village of Russells Point Street Department in 2002. He was an avid fisherman.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019