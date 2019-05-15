James L. Johnson, 85, of Uniopolis passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, May 14.

Jim was born in Alger, the son of the late Donna P. (Guyton) and Raymond D. Johnson. He graduated from Alger High School. On Sept. 21, 1952 he married Ann Parker who proceeded him in "going home". He was deeply devoted to his faith in God which guided him throughout his life.

After serving in the Army at Ft. Benning GA, Jim retuned home and was hired by Standard Oil petro-chemical plant in Lima. He retired from BP in 1985. Jim was a parishioner in the United Methodist Church (Uniopolis) where he organized Youth Groups for work trips to Appalachia. For the last 30 years, he was an active member of his beloved Wapak Nazarene where he taught an adult Sunday school class and took part in a number of Church projects. He also belonged to the group of Gideons who regularly witnessed at the County jail.

Following his commitment to community service he was a volunteer at Lima Memorial Hospital and, for many years, a member of the Uniopolis Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department. His family extends a special thank you to the members of the

department.

Left to cherish Jim's memory and celebrate his life are daughter Cindy (Joan McLean) of Delaware; son Kevin (Christine) of Worthington; grandchildren Tyler (Rachel) Johnson, Chelsea (Telemate) Sokari, Trevor, Hannah and Emma Johnson of

Worthington; sister Lois Johnson Shaw of Alger; brother-in-law Russell Parker (Carol) of Lima; sisters-in-law Jeralon Parker Young of Harrod and Joyce Watts of Cridersville; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Wapak Nazarene Church (401 Court Street) on Saturday, May 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed immediately by a graveside ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery with military honors and presentation. Afterwards family and friends are invited to return to Wapak Nazarene for an afternoon luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene (401 Court St., Wapakoneta) or Gideons (envelopes provided at church). Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary