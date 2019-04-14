James L. Matson Sr., age 78 of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:29 a.m. Saturday at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Lima.

He was born on March 7, 1941, in Lima to late Charles and Alberta (Hooker) Matson. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Faye Wireman and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include a son, James L. (Elona) Matson Jr. of Spencerville and two grandchildren; Christopher R. Matson of Columbus, Joycelyn (Jay) Ripa of Monroe; three great-grandchildren, and a sister Joanne Stebleton.

He was preceded in death by a sister Lucille Brown.

Special Mentions: Sister-in-laws Geraldine Warren (Deceased), Linda Wireman and brother-in-laws Ray Wireman (Deceased) and Don Wireman (Deceased).

James was a member of UAW local 1219 and retired skilled trade from Ford Motor Company, Lima. He was also a member of Carpenters Local Union 372 for 10 years, Fraternal Order of Eagles 691 of Wapakoneta and the NRA. He enjoyed metal detecting, coin hunting, local history and was an avid Indian artifact collector.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Cridersville Independent Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Wireman Officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Research Institute. Online condolences can be given at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary