James Michael Keith
1948 - 2020
James Michael Keith, 71, passed away the morning of July 14, 2020, in New Caney, Texas, with his wife, Christine, by his side.
He was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Deward V. Keith and Pearl (Lindsay) Short. Besides his loving wife, Christine DeGroot, he leaves two children, Kenneth (Lori Fairbanks) Keith of Findlay, and a daughter, Kerry Garcia of Derby, Kansas. He is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
His siblings include Cheryl (David) Alvira and Peggy Keith of Long Beach, Calif., and Michael Short of Texas. James also has two other brothers, Dennis (Carolyn) Silye and Craig (Jayme Phillips) Keith of Lima; four other sisters, Karen (Neil) Shroyer and Cathy (David, dec.) Beard of Wapakoneta, Sandra Brandehoff-Smith (Terry Thomas) of Dublin, and Sheryl (George) Dishman and Sharon Keith of Fresno, Texas. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Short, father, Deward Keith, and stepmother, Helen M. Keith. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael James Keith, and his third wife, Jeanette Levesque.
Jim went to Wapakoneta City Schools. He lived in Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and Washington, prior to retiring to New Caney, Texas. Jim had many passions in life. He avidly loved fishing. He was a talented artist. Everywhere he lived he grew flowers. He built greenhouses so he could plant and sell flowers. His greatest passion was knowing the Lord. He even learned Hebrew and Greek to read the Bible in these languages.
Jim's body will be cremated by Respectful Cremation in Kingwood, Texas. There will be a private service for him.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 30, 2020.
