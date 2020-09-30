JAMES P. PAPE, 72, of New Bremen, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:41 a.m.. at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center after a sudden illness.
He was born on September 16, 1948 in Celina, the son of the late Paul L. and Margaret A. (Ritter) Pape. On October 9, 1971 he married Madonna Niekamp, who survives in New Bremen. Also surviving are his children Tracy (Mike) Steinke of Wapakoneta and Steve (Becky) Pape of New Bremen; his grandchildren, Madison and Claire Pape, Ben, Lexa, and Meg Steinke; his brothers John Pape of Minster, and Jeff (Kathy) Pape of New Bremen; his mother in-law Hilda (Eckstein) Niekamp; and brother and sister in-laws: Bob (Rita) Niekamp, Lois (Tim) McKibans, Susie (Jeff) McCullum, Joe (Caryn) Niekamp, Rick (Sue) Niekamp, and Elaine (Todd) Meineke. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his father in-law Cletus Niekamp, and brother and sister in-laws: Barbara Meiring, David Niekamp and Janet Pape.
Jim was a lifetime member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen, and he was the eighth child of the newly formed church to be baptized into Christ on September 26, 1948. He was a 1967 graduate of New Bremen High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded numerous medals for his service including the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
Over the years, he worked for Henschen Industrial, Goodyear, and later Crown Equipment Corp. in New Bremen for 28 years, retiring in 2010. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman teaching his children and later his grandchildren the sports. His grandchildren were a true joy in his life, and he enjoyed attending their various sporting and music events, and taking them mushroom hunting. Jim was basically an honorary employee at Bolly's, helping to get things set up and started each morning with his other coffee buddies. He was also known to take a few trips around New Bremen each day in his truck. He was a retired honorary member of the New Bremen German Township Fire Department, and a member of the New Bremen American Legion Post 241.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the Mass at church from noon until the time of services.
The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing respected at all services.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the charity of donor's choice.
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.