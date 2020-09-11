Jimmy James Patrick Miller, 49, a resident of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020 in Portland, IN.
Jimmy was born March 5, 1971, in Lima, the son of James E and Connie (Hardman) Miller. He worked at BRC in Montpelier. He enjoyed collecting and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Survivors include his father, Jame E. Miller of Uniopolis; his girlfriend, Nikki Burk, Dunkirk, IN; five daughters, Zera (Matt) Hunley, Portland, IN, Alexandria Wilhelm (Cohn Richards) , Ridgeville, IN; BreAnna Miller, Keystone, IN, TashaLee Miller (Dustin Franks, Portland, IN, and Jocelyn Bisel, Portland, IN; a son, James "Bug" miller, Montpelier, IN; three sisters, DeAnna (Christopher) Bisson, Lambertville, MI, Shannon (Hubert) Moon, Oklahoma, and Donna Miller, Uniopolis; a brother, Raymond Briscoe, Wapakoneta; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Miller, and son-in-law Spencer Teague.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland, IN. The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Green Park Cemetery in Portland.
Online condolences may be send to www. williamsonspencer.com.