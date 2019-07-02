|
Janice Jo Jaynes, age 61, of Minster, died Monday, June, 10, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1957 in Celina to the late Noble and Julia R. (Swartz) Jaynes.
She is survived by brother Michael Jaynes, Minster; sisters Pam and George Erais, Wapakoneta, and Faith Jaynes, Celina; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings: Walter Jaynes, Baby Boy Jaynes, Arthur Vanette, Diane Vanette, Karen Rockwell, Noble Junior Jaynes, Darlene Castlin, and Thomas Jaynes.
Funeral services will be held today on July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made Heritage Manor Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 3, 2019