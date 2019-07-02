Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Jaynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jo Jaynes


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Jo Jaynes Obituary
Janice Jo Jaynes, age 61, of Minster, died Monday, June, 10, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1957 in Celina to the late Noble and Julia R. (Swartz) Jaynes.
She is survived by brother Michael Jaynes, Minster; sisters Pam and George Erais, Wapakoneta, and Faith Jaynes, Celina; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings: Walter Jaynes, Baby Boy Jaynes, Arthur Vanette, Diane Vanette, Karen Rockwell, Noble Junior Jaynes, Darlene Castlin, and Thomas Jaynes.
Funeral services will be held today on July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made Heritage Manor Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
Download Now