Jean Ann McCreight
December 12, 1950 – January 22, 2019
Jean Ann McCreight, 68, passed away January 22, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Jean was born on December 12, 1950 to Emory and Doris Zwiebel in Celina, Ohio. Jean graduated from St. Mary's High School in St. Mary's, Ohio. She worked as a factory worker and then became a Registered Nurse. Jean loved her nursing career.
On February 1, 1975, Jean married the love of her life Gary McCreight. Jean and Gary enjoyed cars, motorcycle riding and animals.
Jean will be deeply missed by her husband Gary; her daughters Sandra McCreight and Peggy Williams; her brothers Fritz Zwiebel, Tom Zwiebel and Kurt Zwiebel and Sister in law Judy McCreight.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019