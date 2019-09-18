Home

Jeanette M. (Streacker) Lambert


1936 - 2019
Jeanette M. (Streacker) Lambert Obituary
Jeannette M. Lambert, 83, of Wapakoneta passed away at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Gardens of Wapakoneta.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Coldwater to Leonard and Monica (Wenning) Streacker who preceded her in death. On July 19, 1958 she married David Lambert and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include four children, Pamela (Joseph) Schwer of Wapakoneta, Phyllis Beam of Orange, Calif., Douglas (Dawn) Lambert of Wapakoneta, Daniel (Cathy) Lambert of Buckland; eight grandchildren, Jason Schwer, Brett Schwer, Lindsay (Justin) Amaral, Jenifer Beebe, Jonathon Beam, Philip Schneider, Brianna Lambert, Alexa Lambert; five great-grandchildren, Lillian, Aidden, Landon, Zoey, Asher; eight siblings, Joan Dues, Evie (Bob) Heckman, Patty Wynk, Barbara (Jim) Fisher, Paul (Cathy) Streacker, Pauline (Roger) Everman, Kathy (Ken) Eyink, Connie (Bill) Rossi; and a sister-in-law, Betty Alder.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Lowell Dues and Vernie Wynk.
Jeannette was a 1954 graduate of Coldwater High School and then attended Miami Jacobs Business College, Dayton. She retired from Sohigro/Terra as a secretary. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crocheting, reading, doing puzzles, fishing and dining out. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend who was kind and caring. 
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Buckland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice 959 W. North St., Lima, or to the Gardens of Wapakoneta 505 Walnut St., Wapakoneta. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
