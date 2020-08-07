Jeremy M. Ayers, 47, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 10:04 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's.
He was born on July 31, 1973 in Columbus to Paul (Michelle) Ayers and Alice (Adams) Ayers. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Mt. Perry. On June 15, 1996 he married his high school sweetheart Dezi (Willett) Ayers and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children: Officer Karli Ayers of Cleveland, Private Zavier Ayers, and Karissa "The Favorite" Ayers, both at home; five siblings, Paul Ayers, Zadoc Ayers, Nickie (Josh) Billings, Jessie Ayers, Christine Ayers; a brother-in-law, Donny (Renna) Willett; a sister-in-law, Danielle (Ricky) McCallen; a mother-in-law, Karen (Bill Baker) Willett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeremy received a degree in broadcasting and was known as Moshin' Man. He was the Business Owner of a Stanley Steemer Franchise. He enjoyed golf, slinky toys, music, and anything in which his kids were involved. Jeremy devoted his life to his wife and kids.
A celebration of life will be held at Wapakoneta Country Club Saturday, Aug. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. The family strongly urges that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Wolf-PAC at wolf-pac.com
or to the Wapakoneta High School Girls Soccer program care of Wapakoneta High School.