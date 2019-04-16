Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Jimmy J. Burden


Jimmy J. Burden, 35, of Lima, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1983, in Lima, the son of Rodger Scott (Leanna Freese) Burden. His mother, Leanna Isbell survives in Lima, and his father and step-mother, Rodger Scott and Cindy Burden survive in Waynesfield.
Other survivors include seven children, Harmony, Jimmy Jr., Gavin, Samara, Dalton, Caylee, and Chloe; five siblings, R. Scott (Sarah) Burden, II, Lima, Benny (Jeannette) Burden, Lima, Isaac Isbell, Lima, Stacie (Michael) Little, Lima, and Hailey Isbell, Lima; two grandmothers, Mary Burden, Wapakoneta, Linda Freese, Lima; three nephews and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Rick Isbell.
Jimmy was a construction worker. He enjoyed working on cars, stereos, and attending drag races with his family. However, he most enjoyed spending time with his children and family.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Pastor Mark Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 11 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
