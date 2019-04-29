Joan Parlette Bussart, 91, of Cheyenne, WY passed away Monday afternoon, April 29, 2019 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Joan was born Oct. 4, 1927 in Uniopolis, a daughter of the late Lee R. and Opal F. (Spees) Parlette.

Joan graduated from Blume High School in Wapakoneta, The Ohio State University, and completed an internship at the University of Michigan. A proud Buckeye, she spent her life serving as a dietician in various hospitals and nursing homes.

Joan is survived by three children, Kathleen B. Carlson (Jerry) of Cheyenne, WY, Kenneth A. Bussart of Burnsville, MN and Barbara J. Bussart of Woonsocket, RI; a sister, Judith Stingel (James) of Lewes, DE; and two granddaughters, Opal and Lily Bussart.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean A. Bussart; and four siblings, Donna Lee Colvin, Gordon L. Parlette, John T. Parlette and Byron L. Parlette.

At Joan's request, there will be no services. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne.