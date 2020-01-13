Home

Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
JoAnn (Sizemore) Brockman


1941 - 2020
JoAnn (Sizemore) Brockman Obituary
JoAnn Brockman, 78, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 8:57 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Laurels of West Carrollton, surrounded by her daughters.
She was born July 7, 1941, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of John and Mae (Calhoun) Sizemore, and they preceded her in death. On Nov. 27, 1964, she married Gary A. Brockman, and he preceded her on Oct. 29, 2009.
Survivors include three daughters, Jill (King) Mayse, Columbus; Lisa (Jason) Brockman, Raleigh, N.C.; and Shari Brockman, Dayton; grandchildren, Nick and Haley Mayse, Camryn Morgan and Addison Brockman, Jaren (Bailey) Brockman; siblings, Peg Pitts, Lima; Charles Sizemore, Ada; and Jay Sizemore, Fla.; brother-in-law, Don Kachelries, Wapakoneta.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marcella and Wilson Brockman, and her sister-in-law, Marjorie Kachelries.
JoAnn worked along side her husband, Gary, at Office World. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. JoAnn enjoyed collecting dolls, and other collectibles, gardening, and tending to her flowers.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt.501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a reception for family and friends is planned at Anthony's (15 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
