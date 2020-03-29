|
JoAnn Katherine Woolf Smith, 93, passed away at 7:50 p.m. March 28, 2020 at Auglaize Acres, Wapakoneta.
Born on April 29, 1926 in Wapakoneta, JoAnn was the only child of Russell C. Woolf and Dorothea Crusie Woolf. While in high school, JoAnn worked at Sweetland's Confectionary Store and later worked as a telephone operator. She graduated from Blume High School in 1945 and became a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church the following year. On Dec. 24, 1946, she married Jack Eldon Smith. After the births of their two children, Jennifer in 1949 and Jack in 1953, JoAnn joined her husband in the family business. They worked together at Smith Brother's Electric Company until their retirement. Outside of work, JoAnn was endlessly creative, as she loved designing clothing, decorating her home, tatting, knitting, painting, and reading.
She is survived by her children: Jennifer Jo Smith of New Jersey and Jack Andrew Smith and his wife, Ruth Flinn Smith of Wapakoneta; her grandchildren: Mollie Amanda Smith and her husband Joshua Goldman of Bloomfield, N.J., Jacob Smith of Wapakoneta, and Marcie Smith of Grove City; and by her three great-grandchildren: Calliope, Emmylou, and Miller Smith-Goldman of New Jersey.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Due to our nation's current health crisis, a private family service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 302 East Pearl Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020