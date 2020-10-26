1/1
Joe Alexander
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Alexander Jr., 93, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's, Lima. 
He was born on June 26, 1927 in Fayette, Alabama to Joe and Margaret I. (Brewer) Alexander, who have preceded him in death.  On June 30, 1962 he married Mary L. McKenzie, who passed away on July 12, 1987.  On December 2, 1994 he married Marilyn J. (Blossom) Bailey, who survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors also include his two children, Joseph D. Alexander and Dana M. (Alexander) Kilgore, both of Columbus; step-son, Don and Karen Bailey, of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, E4 Petty Officer Joe Alexander Kilgore, serving in the United States Navy, stationed at Norfolk, Virginia and Amanda Bailey, Michael Whitehead and Shawnna Kellerman, all of Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dr. Jack and Jean Alexander, Margaret and Jack Black and Martha and Dan Bowling.
Joe attended elementary and high school in Fayette.  Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy.  After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Sigma Nu social fraternity, graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.  Joe then enlisted with the United States Army Air Corps.  Following that honorable discharge, he re-enrolled at the University of Alabama, this time graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering.  After working for some years at his family's log mill, Joe held several positions throughout the eastern United States with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, before retiring as Labor Relations Manager from their St. Marys Plant. 
Joe was blessed with a long retirement, which he spent traveling, summer vacations in the Outer Banks, or just being outdoors.  He will be remembered for his dedication to tending to his vegetable garden and the flowers around his home.  A member of Lima Baptist Temple, Joe also faithfully attended the New Horizons Sunday school class there.  He was also a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie 691.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.  Pastor Gary Hohman will officiate.  The American flag will be folded and presented by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.  Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission or the Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue.  Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
02:00 PM
Schosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlosser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Thanks for Serving our Country
God Bless The Family
A Navy Wife
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved