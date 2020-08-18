John Albert Kreitzer, 95, of Fort Myers, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Fla.

Born Aug. 14, 1924 in Wapakoneta, the son of Jacob Albert Kreitzer and Lorena Rose Schaub. On Dec. 26, 1967 he married Phyllis Jean Allenbaugh who preceded him in death in 1988. Retiring from a lifetime of farming, and 22 years driving the school bus in Wapakoneta, they moved to Fort Myers, Aug. 20, 1978. John then went to work for Eli Witt for 10 years.

John and Phyllis were of the Catholic faith, members of St. Joseph's in Wapakoneta, and then St. Vincent de Paul Church in Fort Myers.

John is survived by his son, John Scott (Holly) Kreitzer, and two granddaughters, Britney Marie and Courtney Megyn Kreitzer, who were his greatest joy in life. He would beam with pride at the mention of their names. He is also survived by three step-daughters, Dianna L. (Frank) Harvey, Cheryl S. (Wayne) Poppell, and Kathleen A. (Jim) Meckstroth; 10 step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Olinda Oen, Anna Hemmert, and Clara Kohler; and one brother, Earl Kreitzer.

John was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone. John's happy and positive attitude will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Funeral services are at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 13031 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name would be appreciated to Hope Hospice 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Info. (239) 334-4880.

