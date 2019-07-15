Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
John C. "Chris" Schwarck


1966 - 2019
John C. "Chris" Schwarck Obituary
John C. "Chris" Schwarck, 52, of Wapakoneta, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. 
He was born on Oct. 29, 1966 to John L. and Sandra K. (Stanford) Schwarck. His father survives in Wapakoneta and his mother passed away on December 8, 1984.
Survivors include two children: Ashley and Ryan Schwarck both of Wapakoneta; a sister, Holly (Guy) Hut; a nephew, Ridge Hut; paternal grandmother, Betty Schwarck and maternal grandmother, Alice Peck.
He was preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, Vernon Schwarck and maternal grandfather, James Peck.
Chris was a 1985 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He owned and operated Ameristar CDL Testing, Moulton and had also owned and operated Chris's Custom Cabinets. He was also a CDL examiner for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 16, 2019
