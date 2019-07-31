|
|
John Charles Geren, 41, previously of Wapakoneta, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
John was born to Gary and Raelene (Neuman) Geren on March 20, 1978. John was joyously welcomed home by his three older sisters, Lisa, Kristine, and Mary.
Survivors include his wife, Lee Ann Feathers; his parents, Gary and Raelene Geren; his sisters, Lisa (Ken) Winget, Kristine (Marty) Limbert, and Mary (Larry) Lutz; nieces and nephews: Sally, Hanna, Haley, Mia, Owen, Allison, Mitchell, Claire, David, and Taylor.
John was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his nephew, Teddy Lutz.
John was 1996 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and a 2002 graduate of University of Cincinnati. Following college, John worked as an aeronautical engineer. He was employed by Raytheon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Wapakoneta Performing Arts Center on the campus of Wapakoneta High School. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 p.m. on the day of the service. Casual dress is encouraged. Memorial contributions may be directed to the SPCA Cincinnati, 11900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, or the charity of donor's choice. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to assist with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019