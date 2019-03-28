John D. Ruoff, 79, of Otterbein Cridersville, and Wapakoneta, died 11:33 p.m., Tuesday March 26, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born July 27, 1939, in Franklin county the son of Williard L. and Clara L. (Bausch) Ruoff, who preceded him in death. On June 18, 1961, he married Kay Anne Neff, and she survives at Otterbein-Cridersville.

Other survivors include, two sisters, Norma A. Pitts, Columbus, and Delores E. (Bobby) Coleman, Douglas, GA; sister-in-law, Connie Leist; brother-in-law, Jerry Powell; nieces & nephews, Pennie (Dale) Caradonna-Kinnear, Richie (Michelle) Leist, Jill (Richard) Rose, Matthew (Donna) Coleman, and Raymond Powell; great nephew, Angelo Crardonna; numerous cousins, and close friend, Kendall Krites, and many other close friends, and colleagues.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn J. Powell.

John retired from the Ohio State University Extension Service after 27 years of service. He began his career as a 4-H educator in Clermont County, served later as a district 4-H program specialist, and then returned to a 4-H county position in Auglaize County for over nine years. John impacted many children through his work. He was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Madison County. He later received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from The Ohio State University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. His other memberships included the Moulton Gun Club where he taught gun safety classes, numerous Dahlia societies, Shawnee Long Rifle Club, N.R.A., National Muzzleloader Rifle Assn., National 4-H Agents Assn., and a life member of the the Epsilon Sigma Phi fraternity. John had many interests in life, that included growing dahlias, and in later years enjoyed painting at Otterbein. He was also a skilled woodworker and made furniture and muzzleloaders.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday April 1, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Glynwood Rd., Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday March 31, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 504 Glynwood Rd., Wapakoneta, 45895, or the Ohio 4-H Foundation, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus, OH, 43210. Condolences may be expressed at eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary