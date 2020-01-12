|
|
John F. Kennedy, 56, of St. Marys, died 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence following a long illness.
He was born July 15, 1963, in Lima, the son of Donald and Joyce (Sanders) Kennedy. He married Pamala Wolfe on June 1, 1991, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his daughters: Emily McKee of St. Marys; Lynsey DeMarco of St. Marys; grandchildren: Anna Kennedy; Adalyn McKee; Angel Watts; siblings: Roxie (David) Fogt of Lakeview; Virgil ( Dee) Kennedy of Wapakoneta; Donald (Julie) Kennedy of Lima; Bill Kennedy of Lima; brothers-in-law, Mark (Hannie) Wolfe of St. Marys; Mike Wolfe of St. Marys; sister-in-law Sandra (Robert) Smock of St. Marys.
John graduated from Waynesfield-Goshen High School in 1982 and then served our nation in the U.S. Air Force. He recently retired from Setex Corporation in St. Marys where he had been a welder fro 28 years. He was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship in St. Marys, and in his younger years he raised and showed sheep. John's children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he never missed his kids' events. He enjoyed camping.
Funeral rites will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Calvary Christian Fellowship (302 West High Street, St. Marys) Pastor Jim Swaggart, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home (314 West High Street, St. Marys). Condolences may be sent to John's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020