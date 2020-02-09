Home

Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
John M. Pelly


1940 - 2020
John M. Pelly Obituary
John M. Pelly, age 79, of Cridersville, passed away 6:08 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Mercy/St. Rita's.
He was born June 27, 1940 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Julius and Rose (Major) Pelly. More than 60 years ago he married Barbara L. Glanding, who survives in Cridersville.
John was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and a life member of the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department. He had taught fire schools for the North West Volunteer Fireman's Association. John had been a councilman for the village in years past and enjoyed woodworking. He was secretary for Eagles Aerie 691, Wapak and was a member of their Hall of Fame.
Additional survivors include three daughters: Wendy (Paul) George of Mendon, Robin (Dave) McNamara of Lima and Susan (John) Jolly of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren: Jasmine, Sean, Evin and Erin; four great-grandchildren: Xavier, Gabreil, Conner and Evelyn; and two brothers: Richard (Elsie) Pelly of Newark, Del. and Francis Joseph (Pat) of Fredricksburg, Pa.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with an Eagles memorial services following at 7:30. The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020
