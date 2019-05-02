John R. Downey, 67, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Hospice Center, Defiance.

He was born on July 13, 1951 in Syracuse, NY to Russell K. and Kathryn (Reilly) Downey who have preceded him in death. On July 22, 2000 he married Carla Now, who survives in Wapakoneta.

He is also survived by two children, Thomas Downey of Las Vegas, NV and Margaret (Patrick) Hand of Fairborn; three grandchildren, Emily, Gracie, and Reilly Hand all of Fairborn; mother and father-in-law, R. Gordon (Theresa) Newland of Wapakoneta; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Lisa) Newland of Naples, FL and Eric (Lori) Now of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Tonya Stanley of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Mary Margaret Carey and William Newland.

John joined the United States Army on Mach 6, 1970, serving in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he continued his career with the military as a hospital administrator. On Feb. 10, 1984, John was honorably discharged. He then became employed as a benefits councilor for the Department of V.A. John was proud of his military service and was a member of the V.F.W Post 1275, Lima; Chapter 73; and the Military Order of the Cootie, where he was past State Commander. He was also a member of the K of C 1272 where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was active in the Stephens Ministry. John will be remembered for his passion to help people.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military right being performed by the V.F.W. Post 1275, Lima. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Health Professionals or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary