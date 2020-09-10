John W. Ferguson, 56, of Wapakoneta, died 9:23 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center Emergency Room, Lima.
He was born Nov. 28, 1963, in Penobscot, ME, the son of John W. and Deidra (Campbell) Ferguson. His parents survive in Marco, Island, FL. On Sept. 29, 1990, he married Diane L. Baughman, and she survives.
Other survivors include, two children, Allen Ferguson, TN, and Sarah (David) Burch, Englewood; siblings, Thane Ferguson, Howland, ME, Lynn Annslono, MA, and Tracey Pigeon, CT; mother-in-law, Shirley Baughman, Wapakoneta; sister-in-law, Sharon (Ray) Silvestri, Seabrook, TX; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard "Dick" Baughman.
John worked at American Trim, Wapakoneta, as a die setter. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His hobbies included fishing and golfing.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445 following the funeral. Due to current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help with medical expenses. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.