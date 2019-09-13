Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Jordan E. Fledderjohann


1993 - 2019
Jordan E. Fledderjohann Obituary
Jordan E. Fledderjohann, 26, of Botkins, died 7:58 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater, from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Mercer County.
He was born June 1, 1993, in Lima, the son of Clark M. and Kathy A. (McGeorge) Fledderjohann, who survive in Botkins.
Other survivors include two sisters, Kendra Fledderjohann, Wapakoneta, Sara (Brian) Skinner, Anna; four nephews, Braxton, Weston, Ian, and Levi; his significant other, Brooklyn Young; grandparents, Myron and Beverly Fledderjohann, New Knoxville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Patricia McGeorge, and an uncle, John McGeorge.
A 2012 graduate of Botkins High School, Jordan attended the Lake Land College, Mattoon, Ill., where he was a member of the livestock judging team. He then transferred and graduated from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity. Jordan worked as a crop insurance specialist with Farm Credit Mid-America. He was also co-owner of the Fledderjohann Show Goats. He showed goats throughout the United States, and served as a livestock judge. Jordan was an avid Buckeyes fan, and enjoyed deer hunting. He also enjoyed having an adult beverage with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jordan Fledderjohann Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
