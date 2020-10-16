Jordan M. Bricker, 34, of Wapakoneta, died Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020, in Wapakoneta.
He was born March 31, 1986, in Coldwater, the son of Russel Bricker and Rosi Posada. His father survives in Florida, and his mother, Rosi Miller is deceased. His step-father, Ron Miller survives in Wapakoneta. On Sept. 2, 2006, he married Lindsay R. Roediger, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children, Ellie, Caelen, and Alyvia Bricker; siblings, Tony Bricker, Las Vegas, NV; Rocky Bricker and Jimmy Bricker, both of Celina, Josh (Laine) Muston, Lima, and Tasha Muston and Zach Miller, both of Wapakoneta; 17 nieces and nephews; and one great niece.
Jordan worked as a laborer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and a 2004 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. Jordan was an avid OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He enjoyed spending time with his children and friends and spending time outdoors.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating.
The family will receive family and friends from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to a fund established for his children's education. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.