Joyce "Joy" Margaret Lovett, 93, passed away on June 28, 2020, at approximately 7:05 a.m., at the Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on April 9, 1927 in Brighton, England to the late William and Margaret (Carr) Taylor. On Aug. 3, 1948, she married Wallace L. Weber, who she met during WWII in England and with whom she had her four children. He passed away on March 27, 1981. In 1983, she married her loving husband, Charles V. Lovett, who passed in 2002.

Survivors include her children: Bruce Weber of Mount Dora, Fla., Lynn (Ron) Kraner of Jacksonville, Fla., Charlene (Russell) Imler of Wapakoneta, and Lorraine (John) Hurley of Wapakoneta; her grandchildren, Heather Ritchie, Lisa (Cory) Cales, Angela (Keith) Bailey, Ryan (Christina) Imler, David (Maura) Hurley, Brook (Brandon) Rogeau, and Britni Weber; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William George Carr Taylor.

In the past, she worked at Superior Tube and Superior Metal in Wapakoneta and also as a caregiver.

Joy was true to her name because she brought joy wherever she went. She loved to dance, especially ballroom dancing and enjoyed dancing into her 80's. She enjoyed having phone conversations with her long time British friend, Nancy Scott, about all the good times they shared and memories of England. She had a great love for animals and loved caring for her beautiful flowers, reading a good book with a hot cup of tea, learning about the mysteries of the world and beyond, and reminiscing with her family about her happy times growing up in Brighton, England and her life during WWII. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and they always enjoyed being with her too.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and a special friend. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, but they are comforted in knowing that she is with our heavenly Father and the angels in heaven.

Cremation will be handled by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. There will be no visitation per her request. The family will have a private celebration of her life. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society.

