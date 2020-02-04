|
|
Judith D. Briley, 75, of Wapakoneta, died 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born July 3, 1944, in Bellefontaine, the daughter of Jesse O. and Hattie May (Taylor) Cavinder, who preceded her in death. In November of 1963, she married William E. "Bill" Briley, and he died June 12, 2015.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Steven) Rostorfer, Wapakoneta, Christina (Duane) Schroeder, Leipsic; six grandchildren, Amber Rostorfer and fiancée Nick Stephens, Steven (Cody Coverstone) Rostorfer Jr., Alicia Osterhout, Joshua Schroeder, Mitchell (Rebekah Flores) Schroeder, Trent Schroeder; great-grandchildren Ashton Mitchell, Cayden Osterhout, Brycen Stephens; a brother, Ronald (Karen) Cavinder; a sister, Phyllis (Willie) Ballou; two brother-in-laws, Tommy (Virginia) Briley, Tim (Lanette) Briley; two sister-in-laws, Betty Smith, Pat Cavinder; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Tinkerbell.
She was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Dennis and Danny Briley, and seven siblings, Alberta Kenaw, Jim Cavinder, Gene Cavinder, Lillian Rumer, Barbara Butler, Ramona Core, and Koneta Faulder.
Mrs. Briley retired from the Auglaize Acres, where she was a dietician. She had previously worked at Fishers Cheese and as a waitress at the Wapak Truck Stop and Browns Restaurant. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, working on crosswords puzzles, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Neil Brady officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020