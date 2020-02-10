|
|
Karen E. Maxson, age 83, of Englewood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Karen was born in Lima, July 28, 1936 to the late John and Lucille Werner. She grew up on a farm in Buckland and graduated from Wapakoneta High school, attended Miami University and American Floral Art School. She grew up in and maintained her membership at St. Paul's UCC in Wapakoneta. Karen married her husband, Jerre A. Maxson on July 31, 1955.
She was a florist at Phillips Flowers in Wapak and worked at several different flower shops throughout her life, a hobby that she still enjoyed until the end. She kept the books for Jerre's cabinet shop up until they moved to Vandalia in the late 70s. She loved to cook and entertain and prided herself in the ability to "set a pretty table". Karen worked at Rike's Department store in the china department, which she loved and has kept in touch with the ladies that she worked with. She liked to fish and sail. She and Jerre belonged to the Indian Lake Yacht Club for years and owned a cottage at Sassafras Point. They started the Sassafras Sailing Society, was an active member on the race committee and could always be counted on to bringing the refreshments.
After moving to Englewood, she joined the Widow's Group from St. Paul's Catholic Church and went on lots of mystery trips and later helped to plan them. She visited her family in Maine at least once a year, loved watching and hearing about Abby and Maggie and making them the best chocolate sodas. Karen enjoyed life and enjoyed a good party with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jerre, Karen is survived by her daughter, Marty and her husband, John Schofield of York, Maine and her granddaughters, Abby and Maggie Schofield.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. If so desired, contributions may be made to the Center for Wildlife, 385 Mountain Road, Cape Neddick, Maine 0390.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020