Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Kathi R. Williams


1960 - 2019
Kathi R. Williams Obituary
Kathi R. Williams, age 58 of Van Wert, passed Monday evening from an auto accident.
She was born Nov. 16, 1960 in Lima to the late Denis L. and Shirley Mull Fairburn. On April 28, 1984 she married Michael C. Williams, who survives in Van Wert.
Kathi attended Shawnee School and graduated from Apollo. Approximately seven years ago, she went to work at Cooper Farms and prior to that, worked in the medical field. Family was very important to Kathi. She will be remembered for her giving nature, her sense of humor, and being a very loving person.
Also surviving is a son - Shane M. (Barbara) Williams of Lima; two grandchildren - Legacy and Legend; a brother - Denis (Kathy) Fairburn of Elida; a sister - Kelli Meister of Clearwater, Fla.; a sister-in-law - Diane (Louis) Bender of Wapakoneta.
Services will begin 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, north of Uniopolis. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilbert Foundation for children. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
