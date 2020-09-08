Kathryn Ann Dorsten, 91, of St. Marys,passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.
Kathryn was born March 26, 1929 to Frank and Wilhelmina (Fisher) Oen on the family farm on Southland Road in Shelby County. She married Anthony Dorsten on Sept. 8, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1990.
Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Tree Commission and taught CCD at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Wapakoneta prior to moving to St. Marys. Her life was devoted to spreading the word of God. She loved Johnny Bench and the Cincinnati Reds, fishing, baking pies, playing the piano, playing cards, and always enjoyed the outdoors. Above all, she loved and adored her family.
She is survived by her six children, Frank (Marsha) Dorsten, Jane (Dan) Leatherman, Barry Dorsten, Barb Jauert, Connie (Ed) Rosenkranz, Mary (Dan) Danaher; one sister, Mary Agnes Oen of Wapakoneta; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers Leonard Oen, Richard Oen, Marvin Oen, Wilbur Oen, and Leo Oen; and sisters Alodia Brown, Sr. Ruth Oen, Sr. Dolorosa Oen, and Dorothy Greve.
Services celebrating Kathryn's life will be officiated by Fr. Sean Wilson at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, OH. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, September 10 at the Miller Funeral Home 314 W.High St., St. Marys OH.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Kathryn's family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net.