Kathryn "Katy" Searfoss, 89, formerly of Wapakoneta and Celina, died 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hearth and Home at Vandalia.

She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Troy, the daughter of Roy and Amanda (Snyder) Maggert, who preceded her in death. On July 29, 1967, she married Larry Searfoss, and he died Feb. 16, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen W. Ullery, Dayton, and Danny Lee Ullery, Lima; two step-grandchildren, and several step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Ullery, and two sisters, Bernice and Loretta.

Katy was a homemaker. She was a member of the Tecumseh Lodge, Tipton, Ind., and proud of her native American heritage. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. R.t 501) Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service, Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on July 3, 2019