Kenny W. Weber, 90, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

He was born in House Springs, MO on Nov. 12, 1928 to Lester & Zella (Maxwell) Weber who preceded him in death. On Aug. 26, 1948 he married Doris M. Orphal and she passed away on May 23, 2015.

He is survived by a daughter, Amy Bailey; three grandchildren, Evelyn Snider, Damien Bailey; three great-grandchildren, Eva Snider, Charlie Snider, Sky Bailey; a brother, Jack Weber; and a sister, Maxine Puhl.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Bailey.

Kenny served with the United State Marine Corps. Reserve from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He began his career as a carpenter with Stinebaugh Construction eventually starting his own company, Kenny the Carpetbragger, where he installed carpeting and drapery. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta Lions Club, and the Flying Club where he and Neil Armstrong used to ride their bicycles to the Koneta Airport to take flying lessons.

Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating and military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ or to the Wapakoneta Lions Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com