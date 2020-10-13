Kevin E. Hines, age 66, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
He was born on May 27,1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late Vernon and Nell Rose (Loomis) Hines. On April 17, 1976 he married the love of his life, for the last 44 years, Mariann Roebuck, who survives, living in Celina.
Kevin is survived by his four children: Josh (Sara) Hines of Wapakoneta, Jenna (Craig) Jackson of Celina, Jenny (Chad) Wheeler of London, and Jason (Emily) Hines of Celina; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Steve) Schroer of New Bremen and Cinda (Paul) Mittendorf of Ft. Myers, FL; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Roebuck of Celina.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Tommy Roebuck.
He graduated from Mendon Union High School with the Class of 1972. He was formerly employed at New Idea in Coldwater, then became an auto salesman for Sam Dixon Auto Sales, NorthShore Pontiac-Buick-Cadillac, Lakeshore Auto Sales and retired from Celina Aluminum Precision Technologies in 2017.
Kevin was a member of the Celina Moose Lodge #1473 and bowled for many years at Plaza Bowling Lanes in Celina. He was an avid supporter of the Ohio Lottery and was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, to celebrate Kevin's Life. Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. Memorial contributions may be made to the Celina Youth Bowling Association. Condolences may be shared with the Hines family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.