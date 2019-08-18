Home

Kevin P. Ridenour, 42, of Wapakoneta, died early Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, in Wapakoneta.
He was born in Mercer County, the son of Aleta Ridenour, of Wapakoneta, and Larry Davis, of Lima.
Other survivors include three children: Dylan Isaac "Bubba", Ella Rae "El", and Lily Marie "Beaner" Ridenour, all of Wapakoneta; mother of his children and friend, Dana Ridenour, Wapakoneta; uncle and aunt, Max and Sheryl Knittle; Kyle Knittle, and several other cousins; close family friend, Yvonne Cook; other family includes, Diana Blackburn, Dennis Blackburn, Raymond (Ashley) Blackburn, niece and nephew, Rayna and Will Blackburn, two family pets, Bane and Chewy,
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Edna Ridenour, uncles John and Richard Ridenour, and most recently by his dog, Mylee.
Kevin was a utility mechanic and boiler operator for Dannon Corp. in Minster. He was a 1995 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He enjoyed running the grill or smoker, and playing amateur chef for family and friends, fishing, and watching Marvels and Star Wars movies. Kevin had the biggest heart and wanted everyone around him to have fun end enjoy life, and would do anything for family and friends. Kevin loved spending time with his kids, Bubba, El, and Lil, and spoiling them every chance he got. He may have had lots of sayings, but the one that described him best to those that knew him well was, 'I am what I am'.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for the children's education. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019
