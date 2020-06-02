Larry E. Williams
1950 - 2020
Larry E. Williams, 70, of Cridersville, died 8:31 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, following a sudden illness.
He was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Findlay, the son of Hazard (Larcenie Bolen) Williams and Erma Hosler. His parents preceded him in death. On Dec. 18, 1973, he married Janell Sue Beougher, and she preceded him in death on March 7, 2017.
Survivors include fiancée Barbara Hardwick; children, Tom (Amy) Williams, Cridersville, Tisha (Kathie) Kachelries, Wapakoneta, Tyler (Megan) Williams, Wapakoneta; Barbara's son, Robert (Teresa) Banter, Hartford City, Ind.; grandchildren, Jordan, Tanner, Kennidy, Addisyn, Hazard, Dixie, Duke, Jasper, Griffin, and Grant; siblings, Dennis Williams, Celina; Fred Williams, St. Marys; Pat Fockler, Rockford; Vivian (Jerry) Banscum, Hartford City, Ind.; David (Donna) Williams, Celina; Sam Williams, Celina; Jimmy (Shelly Felver) Williams, Celina; a sister-in-law, Starla Williams, Huntington, Ind.; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Gary Williams, Tim Williams, and Kenny Armstrong, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Williams.
Larry worked as a mechanic and truck driver with Lima Mack, Stoops Freightliner, and Rising Sun, Jackson Center. He also delivered furniture for American Freight. Larry was a member of the Ark of the Covenant Baptist Church, Lima. He was a member of the V.F.W. Larry was also a member of the National Sporting Dog Association and a charter member of the Buckeye Beagle Club. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, mowing his yard, gardening, and landscaping. His two dogs, Fancy and Deacon, were very special to him. Larry also enjoyed attending dirt track racing at Eldora and Limaland Speedways.
In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Arnold Wright officiating. Burial is to follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Buckeye Beagle Club or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
