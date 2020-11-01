LaRue N. Clum, 94, of Wapakoneta, died 8:35 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at The Gardens of Wapakoneta.
She was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Frank W. And Ella J. (Stolzenburg) Myers, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 26, 1946, she married Leon L. Clum, and he died Oct. 1, 1990.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Joan Donahue and Dixie Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Roland Myers and David Myers; a sister, Esther Botkin; and close friend and companion, James Richard "Dick" Fannon.
LaRue retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., St. Marys, after 42 years of service. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Her other memberships included V.F.W. Post #8445, Auxiliary; the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie # 691, and the American Legion Post #330, Auxiliary, all of Wapakoneta.
LaRue was generous, thoughtful, kind-hearted with a zest for life, an infectious laugh and sparkling personality and was truly loved by all those whose hearts she touched. LaRue loved adventure. As a race car diver, she broke gender barriers in the sport during the 1950s and 1960s. LaRue loved to travel and explore, especially anywhere with a beach. Alaska was one of her favorite places. She enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, dancing, and pressing her luck at the casino. She was a proud woman who loved life.
