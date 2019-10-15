|
|
LaVern E. Klawitter, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 4:51 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Manor.
He was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Nuckolls County, Neb., the son of Adolf and Loretta (Tracy) Klawitter, who preceded him in death. On March 26, 1957, he married La Donna Rose Bendele, and she survives.
Other survivors include two children, Cheryl (Greg) McCune, Wapakoneta, James E. Klawitter, Arlington; three grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Altenburger, Tiffany (Quincy) Ballweg, Noah McCune; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, and Faith Altenburger, and Bentley Ballweg; a sister, Helen Harding, Wash.; three sisters-in-law, Jeannette (Norbert) Albers, Norma Jean Prenger, Geraldine (Ron) Brunson.
He was preceded in death seven brother and sisters.
LaVern retired from the Auglaize County Garage after 31 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He was also a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, and Brands Lake Fishing Club. LaVern enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hunting for arrowheads.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, Fr. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019