Lawrence P. Tebbe, 94, of Wapakoneta, died 11:45 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
He was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Glenco, MN, the son of William F. and Mary C. (Kramer) Tebbe, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Rita M. Steinke, and she died Aug. 1, 2020.
Survivors include, three children, Thomas (Brenda-dec) Tebbe, Wapakoneta, David (Paula E.) Tebbe, Elberta, AL, and Patricia Strong, Hampstead, NH; five grandchildren, Thomas Tebbe, Teresa Tebbe, Timothy Tebbe, Tony Tebbe, Alisha Gayle Tebbe (Anthony 'Pip') Thomas; three great grandchildren, Ryan Tebbe, Taylor Tebbe, and Taryn Tebbe; siblings, Donald Tebbe, Raymond Tebbe, Alvin (Edna) Tebbe, Pauline Reinhart, Elizabeth "Betty" Meyring; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Tebbe, George (Judy) Steinke, Catherine Schmerge, Mary Ellen Pauly, Erma Steinke, and Jane Steinke and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Tebbe, and a sister, Eunice Tobe.
Lawrence was a construction worker for 24 years with the Laborers' International Union of North America, Lima, and drove school bus for the Wapakoneta Schools for 21 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta where he ushered for 25 years. His other memberships included the Knights of Columbus, Council #1272, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and the former Holy Name Society, all of Wapakoneta. Lawrence was a member and past president the Ohio Polka Boosters, and was actively involved with the St. Joseph Church Fourth of July festival for 40 years, serving as chairman for nine years. He enjoyed gardening, farming, and growing popcorn. He received first place at the Ohio State Fair with his strawberry popcorn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.