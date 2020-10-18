1/1
Leann K Rich
1956 - 2020
Leann K. Rich age 64, of Buckland died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home. She was born April 25, 1956 in Lima to the late James Franklin and Marlyn June Sprague Martz survives in Buckland.
Leann had been
the owner of Olde Tyme Grille in Buckland and enjoyed hosting the Olde Tyme Jam. She was a member of Buckland United Church of Christ.
Additional survivors include children: Jamie L. Slaughter of Buckland, Jessica P. Rich of Wapakoneta 5 grandchildren: Wesley, Elyssia and Jaina Slaughter, Alexander Linn and Addica Huebner and a sister Trudi J. (Joe) Vargo of Wapakoneta.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Adrian Sunday officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Buckland Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Auglaize County Crisis Center and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
