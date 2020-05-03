Leona M. Glunt, 90, of Wapakoneta, went to be with the Lord at 4:25 a.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Auglaize Acres, Wapakoneta
She was born on May 19, 1929 in Greenville to Furman and Della (Beisner) Knick, who preceded her in death. On July 10, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart Dick Glunt of Wapakoneta and he survives. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter Diane (Charles) Winborne; a son, Bruce Glunt; a granddaughter, Heather Davis; a great-grandson, Hunter Davis.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Zoe Davis.
Leona was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. In honor of her devotion (Bingo) she was inducted into the Wapakoneta Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #691 Hall of Fame in 2008. Leona was also a Cub Scout mother for her son. She enjoyed playing bingo and going on bus casino trips. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Most of all she will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Due to the current health concerns a private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Greenville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Auglaize Acres and St. Rita's Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Leona. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice or to Auglaize Acres Activity Fund. The Glunt Family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
She was born on May 19, 1929 in Greenville to Furman and Della (Beisner) Knick, who preceded her in death. On July 10, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart Dick Glunt of Wapakoneta and he survives. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter Diane (Charles) Winborne; a son, Bruce Glunt; a granddaughter, Heather Davis; a great-grandson, Hunter Davis.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Zoe Davis.
Leona was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. In honor of her devotion (Bingo) she was inducted into the Wapakoneta Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #691 Hall of Fame in 2008. Leona was also a Cub Scout mother for her son. She enjoyed playing bingo and going on bus casino trips. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Most of all she will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Due to the current health concerns a private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Greenville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Auglaize Acres and St. Rita's Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Leona. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice or to Auglaize Acres Activity Fund. The Glunt Family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 3 to May 7, 2020.