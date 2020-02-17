Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. (Sparks) Smith


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. (Sparks) Smith Obituary
Linda C. Smith, 72, of Wapakoneta, died 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Urbana, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine (George) Sparks, who preceded her in death. On June 4, 1965, she married Gary A. Smith, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Ernie) Nuesmeyer, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Dakota, Austin, Devon, Victor, Allison, and Hayley; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Cayden, and Helix; a brother, Don (Deb) Sparks, Wapakoneta.
In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Koenig.
Linda worked for 30 years at Koneta Rubber Co., Wapakoneta. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Kings Creek Cemetery, Champaign County. There is to be no public visitation. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -