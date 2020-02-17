|
Linda C. Smith, 72, of Wapakoneta, died 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Urbana, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine (George) Sparks, who preceded her in death. On June 4, 1965, she married Gary A. Smith, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Ernie) Nuesmeyer, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Dakota, Austin, Devon, Victor, Allison, and Hayley; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Cayden, and Helix; a brother, Don (Deb) Sparks, Wapakoneta.
In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Koenig.
Linda worked for 30 years at Koneta Rubber Co., Wapakoneta. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Kings Creek Cemetery, Champaign County. There is to be no public visitation. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020