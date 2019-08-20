|
Linda J. Evans (nee Stiles), 76, a 51 year resident of Elk Grove Village, Ill., formerly of Waponetka, passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2019.
Linda was the beloved wife of Bill Evans for 54 years; cherished mother of Jenni (Thomas) Froelich, Billy (Jody) and James (Lauren) Evans; loving grandmother to Kevin, Jillian, Maxx, Woody, Finley, and Sullivan; dear sister of Marsha Mortimer and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Linda enjoyed dancercise and jazzercise and was an avid reader and plant lover.
Memorial contributions to the () or AMITA Alexian Brothers Hospice (amitahealth.org) are appreciated.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019