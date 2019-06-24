In loving memory of Linda K. McClintock, age 65, who went home Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born June 13, 1954 to the late James E. 'Bud' and Jeanette (Raines) Jones. She married Michael L. McClintock, who preceded her in death.

Linda was an amazing mother, beautiful sister, loving daughter, and faithful friend. She was creative, resourceful, frugal, independent, determined, and self-sufficient. She was a passionate idealist regarding love and care of animals with a deep respect for the environment. Her career was primarily focused in the medical and accounting fields.

Linda is survived by her son, Michael Chad McClintock, her sister, Beverly (Tony) Rampe, and brother, Jamey (Missy) Jones.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 28 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow Saturday, at 11 a.m. with Pastor J. Martin officiating at St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given at Http://alottalovepetrescue.org/home/donate/, or P.O. Box 637, Lima 45802, and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

You are so loved and missed. As Linda would say: "See ya."